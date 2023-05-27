The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Consolidated Planning Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.8% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.83. 4,626,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,556. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.