The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

