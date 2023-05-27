The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Update

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 16,100,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 76.2% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 150,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 64,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 94,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $862,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Stock Up 4.9 %

REAL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

