The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Western Union Stock Up 0.6 %

WU stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 85,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $6,411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 443.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 813,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 663,890 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,008,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 280,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

