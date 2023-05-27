Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Thermon Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of THR stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $777.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $774,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermon Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

