Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 105,768 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.49% of Green Dot worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Stock Up 1.7 %

GDOT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.83. 161,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,052. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $927.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.