Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $10.31 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94,377 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SLM worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 1,917,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

