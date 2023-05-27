Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 197,999 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,999 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.33% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

