Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 8,100,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

