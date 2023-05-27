Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,281 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TD SYNNEX worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $91.32. 220,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,439,588. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.