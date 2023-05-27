Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $257.99 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $257.99 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,834.76 or 0.99981535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,041,039.317139 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0257387 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,507,978.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

