Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TIM Trading Up 0.2 %

TIM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 328,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TIM has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TIM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 3.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

