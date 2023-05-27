Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

