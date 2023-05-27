Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the April 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

TLSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 54,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,980. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

