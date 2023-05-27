TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BLD. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

