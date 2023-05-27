Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,542,700 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the April 30th total of 16,049,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 543.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,478. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.1039 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

