Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.0 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
Shares of TTTPF remained flat at $3.14 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.30.
About Tremor International
