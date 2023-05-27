TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the April 30th total of 400,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,678,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 24.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 57,783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTEC by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TTEC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

