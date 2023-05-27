Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 254,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Uber Technologies worth $68,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 14,438,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,064,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

