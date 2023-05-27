UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $187,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

About UBS Group

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

