Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $90.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RARE opened at $49.83 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $518,716. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

