UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,868,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 2,591,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,076.3 days.
UniCredit Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.
About UniCredit
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.