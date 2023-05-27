UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,868,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 2,591,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,076.3 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

