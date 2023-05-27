United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

