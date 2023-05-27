United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $171.57. 2,292,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

