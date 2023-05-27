Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Up 24.3 %
OTCMKTS:UMGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
