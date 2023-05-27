Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Up 24.3 %

OTCMKTS:UMGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

