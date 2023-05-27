Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

