USDD (USDD) Trading Up 0% This Week

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $739.14 million and approximately $46.36 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 739,581,684 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

