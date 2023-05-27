UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTSI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 3,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

