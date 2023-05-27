UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of UTSI stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.03.
Institutional Trading of UTStarcom
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
