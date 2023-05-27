Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) CEO Robert Winston Greyber Sells 18,699 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 18,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $12,528.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,867,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,363.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

