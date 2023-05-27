Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) CEO Robert Winston Greyber Sells 18,699 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 18,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $12,528.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,867,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,363.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vacasa Price Performance
NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.69.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vacasa (VCSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.