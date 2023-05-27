Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $20,733,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 98.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,438,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 713,612 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $12,862,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 92.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 821,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $6,993,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Trading Down 0.2 %

VHNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.