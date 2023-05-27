Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.