Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.21. 7,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,811. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 22.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 50.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Valhi from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Stories

