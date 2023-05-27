VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 60.9% in May

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $93.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

