Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 985.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. 2,061,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,575. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.