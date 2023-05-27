Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 985.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. 2,061,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,575. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

