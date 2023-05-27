Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after buying an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after buying an additional 1,422,080 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,005,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 3,393,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,293. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

