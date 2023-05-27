Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vaso Price Performance
VASO stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,450. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
Vaso Company Profile
