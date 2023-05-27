VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities cut shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VECT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VectivBio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VectivBio Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Institutional Trading of VectivBio

About VectivBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth about $11,481,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.