Veeco Instruments Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Veeco Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VECO. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

