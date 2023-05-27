Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Trading Up 0.2 %

Ventas stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $57.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -999.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

