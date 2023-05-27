VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 183.3% in May

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $70.71.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

