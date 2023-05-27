VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.