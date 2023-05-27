Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,590 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Up 0.1 %

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,555 ($19.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,689.52. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,479 ($18.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.29). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,896.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 7,317.07%.

In other news, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.88) per share, with a total value of £15,180 ($18,880.60). In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,417.91). Also, insider Ian Melling purchased 1,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($18.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,880.60). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,085. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.