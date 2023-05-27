Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 192.5% in May

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,001,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VPER opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

About Viper Networks

(Get Rating)

See Also

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.