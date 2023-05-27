Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 532,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.