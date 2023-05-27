Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 2,199,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.78 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.