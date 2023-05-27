VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $28,746.98 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00349167 USD and is up 8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,742.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

