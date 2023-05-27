Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 161,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.