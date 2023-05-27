Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Vislink Technologies Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of VISL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 81,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
