Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vislink Technologies Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of VISL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 81,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vislink Technologies ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Featured Stories

