Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Nicola Evans Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Rating) insider Nicola Evans acquired 6,500 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$20,800.00 ($13,866.67).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Viva Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viva Energy Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. Viva Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,330 retail service stations under Shell, Liberty, Westside Petroleum, and Viva Energy brands, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers; supplies fuel, lubricants, and specialty hydrocarbon products to commercial customers in the aviation, marine, transport, resources, and construction and manufacturing industries.

